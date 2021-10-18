The Canadian government has ordered employees to cease using the phrase “Let’s Go Brandon,” saying there will be “zero tolerance” for offenders.

“The users of colloquialism or sayings with intended meaning or offense is strictly prohibited in all means of correspondence and/or communication,” Shared Services Canada said in a government-wide memo dated Oct. 14. “Specifically, the use of the wording ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ and any variation thereof under any circumstance is banned by the Canadian Public Service.”

“Please contact your department heads for applicable writing references,” the agency added. “We have been informed that this will be [a] zero tolerance issue within the management structure this [sic] position is fully supported by the leadership of PSAC.”

Canadian government workers must not say "Let's Go Brandon", or any variation thereof, in any communication. 😂#cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/kDVpWQkqk3 — Peter McCaffrey (@peteremcc) October 17, 2021

PSAC is an acronym for the Public Service Alliance of Canada, the country’s largest labor union for public employees.

“Let’s Go Brandon” has become synonymous with an Oct. 2 NASCAR event in Talladega, Alabama at which fans began spontaneously shouting a slur in reference to President Joe Biden. NBC’s Kelli Stavast, who was interviewing race winner Brandon Brown at the time, attempted to cover up the chant by telling viewers that race attendees were actually chanting “Let’s go, Brandon.”

