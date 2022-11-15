Candace Cameron Bure Pledges Great American Family Network Will Focus on ‘Traditional Marriages’ Within Shows and Movies

Actress Candace Cameron Bure left Hallmark for a new gig with Great American Family, but the company’s choice to only focus on “traditional marriages” is raising some eyebrows.

Bure, who now serves as the network’s chief creative officer told The Wall Street Journal earlier this week that the company’s goal was to highlight Christian values and promote faith programming.

“My heart wants to tell stories that have more meaning and purpose and depth behind them. I knew that the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment,” she told the paper.

Bure even cited a change in leadership within Hallmark Channel as another reason she decided to leave after being with the company for many years.

The actress vowed that “Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core.”

According to Variety, the change in career direction seems to coincide with the upcoming release of a new Hallmark movie set to feature the studio’s first same-sex couple.

The comments stirred some controversy and even resulted in One Tree Hill actress Hilarie Burton branding Bure as a ‘bigot.’

Bigot.

I don’t remember Jesus liking hypocrites like Candy.

But sure. Make your money, honey. You ride that prejudice wave all the way to the bank. https://t.co/X70aO4WIcB — Hilarie Burton Morgan (@HilarieBurton) November 15, 2022

Burton posted to Twitter on Monday night saying, “Bigot. I don’t remember Jesus liking hypocrites like Candy. But sure. Make your money, honey. You ride that prejudice wave all the way to the bank.”

FINALLY A NETWORK FOR STORIES WITH STRAIGHT LEADS!!! Candace Cameron Bure you're that girl, we knew you were. Enjoy your straight, white echo chamber, because something tells me people outside of your cult (or under the age of 80) won't be "prioritizing" watching your movies. https://t.co/VsBEltm6Fu — Kit Williamson (@kitwilliamson) November 14, 2022

Mad Men actor, Kit Williamson, also spoke out against Bure saying “FINALLY A NETWORK FOR STORIES WITH STRAIGHT LEADS!!! Candace Cameron Bure you’re that girl, we knew you were. Enjoy your straight, white echo chamber, because something tells me people outside of your cult (or under the age of 80) won’t be “prioritizing” watching your movies.”

