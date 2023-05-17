Candace Owens Defends Spending $18,000 on Business Class Seats For Her Kids, Compares Cost To People ‘Drinking on the Weekends’

Podcast host Candace Owens started a Twitter row with British Airways this week but now she’s also defending her decision to spend a large amount of cash on plane seats for her toddlers.

The situation first started on Monday when Owens called out British Airways for what she deemed was “financial fraud”

“Traveling with 2 children under two. Booked 3 business class seats because it was a 10-hour, overnight journey and wanted beds. We board plane to find there is full power outage on ONLY our 3 seats. They cannot recline, TVS don’t work, cannot charge our phones,” Owens said.

“British Airways captain came over and apologized and said they would refund us— OBVIOUSLY. Just got off phone with BA and they are offering only a 200$ travel voucher. Each seat cost 6k. This is literally fraud and there is no other way to look at it,” she lamented.

Owens tweeted again, explaining that none of the features she had purchased the tickets for, were operable.

I am so livid I cannot even believe they think I would let this slide. You sold this seat online as a fully reclining bed with a television with media access and chargers— something that made sense for a 2 year old and a 10 month. Again this was a 10 hour, overseas flight. None… — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) May 15, 2023

The tweets sent Twitter users into a predictable frenzy with some siding with Owens and others calling out the podcaster for spending “6k” on flight tickets.

On the Wednesday edition of her self-titled show, The Candace Owens Podcast, Owens defended her spending choices. A clip from the show began circulating Twitter via Jason Campbell.

“Think about this. We spent $18,000 on three seats so that my kids could sleep overnight. You might be saying, ‘Well, that’s a lot of money, Candace, to spend on seats.’ Let me have access to your debit card and the way that you spend, right? People that waste their time drinking on the weekends, everyone gets to decide what they value in life. Me making sure my kids are rested when we’re doing an overseas 10 hour flight, having to deal with jet lag the next day, is worth it,” Owens said.

Owens said this was one reason why she works so hard, to be able to afford accommodations like the expensive tickets.

“I have an infant on me. She’s kind of heavy. She’s 10 months now. I would like to recline her fully when she’s sleeping. I have a two year old. I’d like to recline him fully when he goes to sleep before an overnight flight.

“Now, this is obviously not, what’s at issue here. You don’t have to agree with the fact that I purchased business class seats, but of course, if what you purchase, you don’t actually get, you are experiencing financial fraud…” Owens added.

