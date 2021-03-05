Conservative activist Candace Owens attempted an on-air rebranding of the deranged, anti-Semitic pro-Trump conspiracy theory that fueled the Capitol insurrection, now trying to claim that “Qanon has transformed into BlueAnon.”

Owens’ contorted argument came during a Thursday night appearance on Fox’s Ingraham Angle, on the same day when some QAnon supporters had bizarrely touted that Donald Trump would be re-inagurated as 19th president as part of the eliminationist ideology’s morphing myths to explain away the fact Joe Biden is president

Ingraham started off by claiming that this political “moment” was about “making conservatives think twice about attending a march or a rally or pretty much anything that relates to an issue that they care about if it involves a group of like-minded individuals.”

“You are absolutely right,” Owens agreed, before immediately pivoting to QAnon. “Let me also say and, conservatives need to start saying this more, QAnon has now transformed into BlueAnon.”

“This is Democrat run,” Owens continued, lying. “They are coming up with conspiracy theories so they can rush through policies and push through policies because there’s some obscure threat. They’re not providing any details around this threat.”

In fact, as far back as 2019, an FBI internal memo warned that QAnon was a domestic terrorism threat. FBI director Christopher Wray reiterated this same point this week when he pointed to the unique risk of right-wing political violence, when asked directly about Qanon at a Senate hearing just two days ago: “We’re concerned about any source that stimulates or motivates violent extremism.” What’s more, the previous chair of the House Homeland Security Committee, Republican Rep. Michael McCaul (TX), had told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Wednesday that the QAnon “threat is credible. It’s real.”

Ignoring all this, as well as the Capitol insurrection that injured more than 100 Capitol police officers and threatened the lives of many members of Congress as well as Vice President Mike Pence, Owens added: “Yet you have the Capitol under lock down and a military occupation and now you’re extending it because there’s some arbitrary facts that we don’t know?”

Then, the Fox host weighed in, and undermined Owens’ point by noting that Sen. Roy Blunt (MO) — another Republican member of Congress — had called for military police to bolster the Capitol security posture for the foreseeable future for fear of possible domestic terrorism.

“These so-called establishment Republicans. Now they’re pushing for more military presence,” Ingraham complained. “I don’ think thats constitutionally allowed, by the way. Nevertheless, Republican?!”

“I know. It’s so insulting. Like I said, this does not look like we live in a free nation.” Owens commiserated.

Moments later, Owens concluded: “It doesn’t look like it’s our country anymore.”

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

