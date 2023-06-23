Candace Owens Trolls Women Who Gain Weight After Marriage — Claims They’re Conducting a ‘Scam’

Candace Owens continued to troll women for no apparent reason this week during another bizarre rant over gaining weight after marriage.

The topic was the focus of the Thursday episode of The Candace Owens Show, but after dropping the episode she took to her Instagram to further double down on her viewpoint.

The clip from her Instagram story on the topic quickly began circulating on Twitter via Patriot Takes.

“All right guys. Controversial topic on the podcast today, but is it fair when people get married, like these women that get married and within one year they gained 50 pounds,” Owens asked.

“They’re just like, ‘Oh, I’m married now, so he has to deal with it and he has to love me to death do us part.’ I feel it’s not fair. I think it’s a marriage scam. And I read this story about a woman who did this, and I wanna hear what everybody else has to say because obviously I’m an acquired taste and I feel like people should make an effort in their relationships, whether it’s a woman or a man,” she said before acknowledging that the topic would divide people.

Watch above via Candace Owens on Instagram.

