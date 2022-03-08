‘Candidate’ Begs for Followers to Help U.S. Senate Run, Is Promptly Told He Missed Filing Deadline

By Kipp Jones
Mar 8th, 2022
 

U.S. Senate “candidate” Austin Searle of Utah ended his “campaign” to unseat Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) Tuesday after he begged for Twitter followers, all the while he’d neglected to meet the deadline to file the necessary paperwork.

Searle first announced back in 2020 that he would run to be the state’s next senator. He vowed to offer Utahans a better future — one without Lee.

He will not challenge Lee, nor anyone else, as he was never running, he was informed on Monday night.

“I am not doing this for myself; I am doing this because I believe we can have a great future where we know we will be safe and more prepared if something worse than a coronavirus hits this state,” he stated on his campaign website. “I will not put our people in danger and do anything and everything I can to keep our people safe. I hope you will join me on this journey as we make history in 2022.”

Searle also declared, “I am running to unseat Mike Lee because Lee has not done anything for the state he is supposed to represent.”

The former musician also shared a polished campaign ad online, in which he ran on a platform of public safety and basic universal income.

Searle panhandled for Twitter followers on Twitter Monday evening:

Brad Townly, a Utah Democratic Party official, saw the tweet and informed Searle he was actually not running for anything, minus donations.

“Hi, I’m the Parliamentarian for the Utah Democratic Party,” he wrote. “You aren’t running for Senate, or any other office, in Utah. I know this because the candidate deadline was last Fri and you didn’t file. You must have forgotten to do that while you were busy grifting donations.”

Searle never replied to Townley directly, but he did update his followers with some news.

He had ended his “campaign”:

