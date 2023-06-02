‘Cannot Be Hetero’: Far-Right Trump Booster Bashes Ex-Pres, Declares Him Gay For Obsessive Focus on DeSantis

BlazeTV host Steve Deace ridiculed former President Donald Trump for entering “homoerotic territory,” over his attacks on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

In the weeks since DeSantis declared that he was officially facing off with Trump in the 2024 GOP primary, Trump’s attack on him escalated to a whole new level.

According to Newsweek, Trump rattled off 19 takedown posts about DeSantis in a matter of 24 hours, perhaps a new record.

But the unrelenting ridicule, that some came to adore Trump for, is starting to irk even the most loyal of his supporters. Earlier this week, Daily Wire’s Candace Owens spoke out against Trump, over his attack on his own former Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, calling the move “sloppy.”

Deace, a longtime Trump defender known for his own bombastic rhetoric, took issue with his hyperfocus on DeSantis during the Thursday edition of his podcast. A clip from the show began circulating on Twitter via Brendan Karet.

“He’s releasing statements on literally every time Ron DeSantis blinks, Trump has a statement at Truth Social,” Deace said.

“We are way past dude code violations, frankly, into homoerotic territory for one guy to be stalking another man and his actions this much. You just cannot be hetero unless you’re a sociopath. You cannot be hetero — hetero and be this obsessed, all right — with another man,” Deace joked. Deace is known for regularly targeting the LGBTQ community in his commentary.

“Is there a special dispensation during pride month there?” asked co-host Todd Erzen.

“No. If anything, you should be more aware that we’re looking for things like that and how they will be classified in this month of all months. All right,” Deace added.

