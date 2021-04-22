United States Capitol Police are pushing back on Rep. Zoe Lofgren’s (D-CA) account of their work during January’s unrest in Washington, D.C.

“The radio call does not mean USCP was only looking out for anti-Trump counter-protesters,” the department told CNN in a statement on Thursday. “The next radio transmission requests that officers be on the lookout for pro-Trump protesters carrying a possible weapon.”

Lofgren read from a transcript at a Wednesday congressional hearing of a radio transmission police sent on January 6, the day protesters breached the U.S. Capitol after a rally by former President Donald Trump. “All units on the field: we’re not looking for any pro-Trump in the crowd,” Lofgren said, relaying police instructions on the transcript. “We’re only looking for any anti-pro-Trump who wants to start a fight.”

The disclosure came during an exchange between Capitol Police Inspector General Michael Bolton and Lofgren, who said the police department’s Office of Professional Responsibility was investigating the matter.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has separately proposed appointing a bipartisan commission to investigate events that day, including how police handled them.

