Capitol Rioter Accused of Stealing Computer From Nancy Pelosi, Planning to Sell It to Russia

The FBI is conducting an investigation into a woman who allegedly partook in the storming of the U.S. Capitol, stole a laptop from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) office, and planned to sell it to Russia.

As more and more of President Donald Trump’s supporters face charges over the insurrectionist riot, the FBI filed an affidavit on Sunday to establish a case against Pennsylvania resident Riley June Williams. The FBI says that they heard from a former romantic partner of Williams, who referred to a video from the riots and identified Williams as a woman who seemed to be directing people toward Pelosi’s office.

From the affidavit:

[Witness 1] also claimed to have spoken to friends of Williams, who showed W1 a video of William taking a laptop computer or hard drive from Speaker Pelosi’s office. W1 stated that Williams intended to send the computer device to a friend in Russia, who then planned to sell the device to SVR, Russia’s foreign intelligence service. According to W1, the transfer of the computer device to Russia fell through for unknown reasons and Williams still has the computer device or destroyed it. This matter remains under investigation.

The affidavit goes on to describe the FBI’s investigation thus far into Williams, who has been charged with violent entry and entering a restricted area. It also said that Williams has “fled,” changed her phone number after January 6th, and deleted all of her social media accounts.

“According to local law enforcement officers in Harrisburg, Williams’ mother stated that that Williams packed a bag and left her home and told her mother she would be gone for a couple of weeks,” the document says. “Williams did not provide her mother any information about her intended destination.”

The FBI also provides accounts of their conversations with Williams’ parents. Her father said that he drove Williams to Washington, but they went their separate ways before returning to Harrisburg together. Her mother said “she recognized [Williams] inside the U.S. Capitol Building and that her daughter had taken a sudden interest in President Trump’s politics and ‘far right message boards.'”

