Capitol Rioter Who Called Jan. 6 ‘A Day to Celebrate’ Announces Run for Congress on Two-Year Anniversary of Attack

Two years to the day after storming the U.S. Capitol, former West Virginia state lawmaker Derrick Evans announced a run for Congress.

Evans will run in the state’s first district, whose congressional seat is currently held by Carol Miller, a Republican. Miller has yet to say whether she’ll run for a fourth term.

On Friday, Evans shamelessly celebrated in announcing his campaign:

Today – January 6th – is a day to celebrate. But for me, that hasn’t always been the case. Just last year, it was a personal day of reflection, thinking about my fellow J6er’s and the miscarriage of Justice at the hands of our government. Fear over my pending prison sentence. Scared to miss precious time with my family. But despite that uncertainty, my resolve never waned. I knew I was put on this Earth to serve the people of West Virginia. One month ago I came to you with my story. I launched an exploratory committee for Congress. I’m thrilled to say, I, Derrick Evans, am running for a seat in the United States House of Representatives. It’s easy to argue that our lives are really just the outcome of one decision after another compounded upon each other. We make so many decisions on a daily basis. But once in a while, in rare circumstances, something happens. Our blood pressure rises – pulse quickens. It’s now or never: fight or flight? Two years ago today I boarded a passenger bus to Washington DC. The goal? Protect our democracy. If you told me what would happen next, I never would have believed you. I was inside the Capitol for 10 minutes. I spoke with a Capitol police officer and thanked him for his service. I was nowhere near the Senate chambers. I was nowhere near the chaos. The moments that followed, changed my life and shaped me into the man that I am today.

Evans, who was in the West Virginia House of Delegates, served three months in prison last year after pleading guilty to civil disorder, a felony, in connection with the attack. He resigned from the chamber three days after the riot.

