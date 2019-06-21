Cardi B Indicted on Attempted Assault Charges Linked to Fight in Strip Club

Grammy-winning singer Cardi-B has been indicted and charged on multiple counts linked to an alleged fight with two bartenders at a strip club in 2018.

Queens prosecutors say (via NBC News) the singer was indicted Friday on two counts of felony attempted assault and lesser charges. Her attorney didn’t immediately respond to an NBC request for comment, per their report.

Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, had previously rejected a misdemeanor plea deal in April for the alleged attack on a pair of bartending sisters at the Queens nightclub in August last year.

Surveillance video of the event reportedly showed Cardi B throwing an ice bucket at the women.

Cardi B is set to be arraigned on June 25.

[Image via Getty Images]

