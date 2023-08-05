CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Pissed-Off Trump Fans Heckle Mike Pence To His Face In Parking Lot

Pissed-off supporters of ex-President Donald Trump heckled ex-VP Mike Pence to his face as he greeted supporters in the parking lot of his event in New Hampshire.

The arrest and arraignment of Trump after being indicted by Special Counsel Jack Smith’s grand jury for his attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election transfixed the media on Thursday. Trump faces charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of an attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

The indictment also seems to have awakened something in Pence, who suddenly leaned very hard into ripping Trump over his effort to pressure Pence into changing the result of the electoral count, which eventually led to a pro-Trump mob hunting Pence during the Capitol riot thirsty for his blood.

Pence first released a statement assailing Trump, then spent several minutes the following day telling reporters over and over again how he had protected the constitution from Trump and proceeded to repeat that performance for Fox News and anyone else with a camera, and began selling merchandise featuring an exhibit from the indictment.

That turn by Pence — already not a favorite in MAGA-world — has not played well with Trump’s rabid followers. That dynamic was evident as Pence engaged with some supporters in a parking lot outside his event in Londonderry, New Hampshire Friday night.

ABC News campaign reporter Kelsey Walsh posted video of the unnerving scene as hostile hecklers jeered Pence just feet from where he shook hands and took selfies with supporters.

Walsh wrote:

A dozen Trump supporters approached Mike Pence’s vehicle as he entered his Friday event yelling, “that’s a traitor,” “you’re a sellout,” and “why didn’t you uphold the constitution?” “I upheld the constitution,” Pence shouted back. As they badgered him he yelled, “Read it!”

A dozen Trump supporters approached Mike Pence’s vehicle as he entered his Friday event yelling, “that’s a traitor,” “you’re a sellout,” and “why didn’t you uphold the constitution?” “I upheld the constitution,” Pence shouted back. As they badgered him he yelled, “Read it!” pic.twitter.com/gKpeB2mntO — Kelsey Walsh (@Kjwalsh_news) August 5, 2023

The former VP reacted calmly in the clip, and continued with what appeared to be an intimate event:

Former Vice President @Mike_Pence arrives for a Town Hall event in Londonderry. Just outside, he was heckled by Trump supporters. #wmur pic.twitter.com/dX48ArCli8 — Arielle Mitropoulos WMUR (@AMitropsWMUR) August 4, 2023

