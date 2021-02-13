Caught on Camera: Trump Golfing During Impeachment Over His Incitement of Capitol Insurrection

Former President Donald Trump was caught on camera golfing through some of the most dramatic moments of his Senate impeachment trial for incitement of the Capitol insurrection.

On Thursday, Democratic House impeachment managers presented compelling evidence that featured recordings of Trump supporters bragging that they were carrying out his will by staging the insurrection and a parade of Republican figures — including members of Trump’s own administration — condemning his role in the attack.

All the while, Trump was hitting the links at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach.

Despite tight security around the ex-president, Mediaite has obtained photos of Trump’s outing, in which the current defendant in the Senate impeachment trial can be seen through the palm trees in his familiar golf attire.

And here’s another look.

Mediaite has confirmed the date and location of the photos, which were taken Thursday.

Another photojournalist captured video of Trump’s motorcade returning from the golf outing.

On the third day of his second impeachment trial, Trump has returned to Mar-a-Lago after spending time at his golf course, per source. Appears to have been in transit a House managers wrapped up their arguments. Video of motorcade per @only1talmadge. #Impeachment https://t.co/2uKL0QzxeU pic.twitter.com/93QTy2g317 — Jay O’Brien (@jayobtv) February 11, 2021

During his presidency, Trump spent more than 426 days at his own properties, and over 313 at his golf clubs. Current President Joe Biden is reportedly a relatively skillful, if not avid, golfer who has thus far not hit the links during his presidency.

