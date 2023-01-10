Cawthorn’s Successor Can’t Find Constituents’ Files After Former Rep. Ghosted Him: ‘Contact My Office Immediately’

Rep. Chuck Edwards (R-NC) is asking for the public’s help in finding his constituents’ casework after predecessor Madison Cawthorn failed to turn it over.

Without such crucial information, Edwards faces the task of going to work for an entire district from scratch. Many of the people he represents may need help with pressing issues.

Cawthorn vacated his office last year after Edwards beat him in his primary and won the general election. He apparently ghosted all of western North Carolina on the way out.

According to a press release from Edwards’ office, the 27-year-old was no help to his successor as he goes go to work for the voters of North Carolina’s 11th congressional district.

“In keeping with his pledge to make constituent service his top priority, Congressman Chuck Edwards (NC-11) today asked anyone with outstanding or unfinished casework to please get in touch with his office at 202-225-6401, or at 828-435-7310,” the press release stated. It continued:

The office of former Congressman Madison Cawthorn did not transfer official constituent casework, which is standard practice for any legislative transition. Due to this lack of information, Congressman Edwards and his staff have no way of knowing which constituents had ongoing casework or other outstanding federal issues. Repeated attempts to reach Congressman Cawthorn and his staff were made over the past month, but no response or action was provided. The deadline for Cawthorn to sign over the database was Friday, December 23, and House rules provide that the outgoing member must execute the transfer process.

Edwards said in a separate statement that anyone in his distrct with pending casework should call his office.

“I ask that anyone with any pending casework contact my office immediately,” Edwards said. “In addition, I hope members of the media will help inform the public of this request. I would like to ensure that our veterans, the elderly, the infirm and others who need help get the full benefit of the services they are entitled to.”

Cawthorn now resides in Florida.

