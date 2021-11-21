Face the Nation host Margaret Brennan took Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) to task over his support of the Big Lie in a tense interview on CBS.

During a contentious exchange on the Sunday morning program, Brennan confronted Cruz over revelations from the recent Bob Woodward and Robert Costa book “Peril” detailed in conversations Cruz had with former President Donald Trump. According to the book, Cruz knew full well that Congress did not have the power to overturn the 2020 election and he made that known to Trump ahead of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot — despite challenging the certification of the vote in the Senate that day.

“Didn’t indulging the [election] doubters damage our democracy and our standing in the world?” Brennan asked.

Cruz tried to wriggle off the hook by claiming to be unfamiliar with that excerpt of the book. But Brennan moved past that and simply tried to pin the senator down on whether he spoke with Trump on Jan. 6. Cruz denied doing so, but acknowledged his frequent conversations with the former president. He then went on to defend his challenge of the election.

“Under the Constitution, Congress has a role and has a responsibility when it comes to certifying votes,” Cruz said. “And what I did, I brought together a group of 11 senators, and we objected — to call for an electoral commission to review the claims of voter fraud. And to assess, and make a determination to consider the evidence. And there’s a strong historical precedent for that.”

Brennan interjected.

“You know that what you’re laying out as an intellectualized argument here is not what people gathered and chanting [against people] like Mike Pence were talking about,” Brennan said. “You know that.”

Cruz denounced acts of violence but did not back off his defense for contesting the election.

“We right now have a substantial chunk of our country that has real doubts about the integrity of the election,” Cruz said. “And if we had had a credible electoral commission do an emergency audit, it would have enhanced faith in democracy.”

“Senator,” Brennan shot back, “there is no evidence of fraud that would have really drawn the outcome of the election into doubt. You know that.”

Watch above, via CBS.

