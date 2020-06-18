CBS News reporter Paula Reid on Thursday attempted to confront President Donald Trump after the conclusion of a White House roundtable, shouting out a question about former National Security Advisor John Bolton.

“Mr. President, why do you keep hiring people that you believe are wackos and liars?” Reid yelled. Trump tweeted earlier in the day, “Wacko John Bolton’s ‘exceedingly tedious’ (New York Times) book is made up of lies & fake stories. Said all good about me, in print, until the day I fired him. A disgruntled boring fool who only wanted to go to war. Never had a clue, was ostracized & happily dumped. What a dope!”

When Wacko John Bolton went on Deface the Nation and so stupidly said that he looked at the “Libyan Model” for North Korea, all hell broke out. Kim Jong Un, who we were getting along with very well, went “ballistic”, just like his missiles – and rightfully so…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2020

Trump never responded to Reid’s question as White House staff attempted to clear the reporters from the room, and instead he sat still with a clearly displeased expression on his face.

Trump has made it a political habit of viciously trashing people who he hires, tires of, and then fires, especially if they dare to criticize him based on their first-hand experiences.

Bolton claims in his upcoming book, The Room Where It Happened, that Trump committed numerous impeachable offenses and repeatedly obstructed justice during Bolton’s tenure in the White House. He is expected to say in a Sunday interview on ABC that he does not believe Trump possesses “the competence to carry out the job.”

