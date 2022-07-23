CBS News’s Dana Jacobson Gets Brand New Update on Biden’s Covid Illness, Presses Fauci About Masking and Unmasking

CBS News anchor Dana Jacobson got a fresh update on President Joe Biden‘s condition, and pressed Dr. Anthony Fauci about the “messaging” of Biden’s masking and unmasking.

Since the news broke that Biden tested positive for Covid-19 Thursday morning, the story has drawn intense interest from the news media, and on Saturday’s edition of CBS Mornings, Fauci joined Jacobson to provide an up-to-the-minute update — as of his 10 p.m. chat with White House physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor the previous night. O’Connor has released several letters updating the public on the president’s illness.

Jacobson first asked about the “messaging” behind the masking protocols, and about Biden’s current condition:

DANA JACOBSON: Dr. Fauci, I want to start with the president. There are two things there. We’ve also seen him working masked and unmasked. So a question about maybe the messaging that we’re seeing with the masking. And what more can you tell us, if anything, about the president’s condition? DR. ANTHONY FAUCI: Well, first of all, the president is doing really quite well. I had a long conversation last night at around 10:00 with Dr. Kevin O’Connor, who is the primary physician for the president. And the president continues to improve. He’s putting in a full day of work virtually. And as each day goes by, he’s doing fine. So as we’ve said before, given the fact that he’s been vaccinated, doubly boosted, and is receiving Paxlovid, a drug which clearly goes a long way to preventing progression of disease, we fully expect that he’s going to be doing very well. With regard to masking, when the president is in the presence of people who are doing things around him for one reason or other, he’ll put a mask on. When you see him without a mask, then he’s following the CDC recommendations.

