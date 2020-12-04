CBS’ Paula Reid Grills Kudlow Over Trump’s Absence on Covid: ‘Where is the President? 2,000 People a Day Are Dying Right Now’

CBS News White House correspondent Paula Reid repeatedly grilled senior adviser Larry Kudlow about President Donald Trump’s silence on the coronavirus, asking him “Where is the president?” and noting “2,000 people a day are dying of Covid.”

Kudlow gaggled with reporters on the driveway to the West Wing Friday morning, and after a few pleasantries with reporters, was quickly taken to task by Reid.

“Larry you and the president are always quick to take credit when things are going well for the economy, so where is the president now when so many people are suffering?” Reid asked.

“Well look, there’s a lot of suffering out there, I agree,” Kudlow said with a laugh, then delivered a lengthy response in which he cited the number of Americans who aren’t unemployed, and ticked through several other economic indicators.

“So I think we have much more work to do, I understand that, but I think we’ve come a long way,” Kudlow concluded.

Reid persisted, asking again “Where is the president?” and adding “You know, there’s 2,000 people a day who are dying right now of Covid, obviously having an economic impact. Where is the president’s leadership on this?”

“I don’t understand, in reference to what?” Kudlow said.

“Where is the president? We’re not we’re hearing from him about Covid, or about economic relief, or about helping these people who are unemployed,” Reid said.

“Well he has spoken on unemployed. He favors a targeted assistance package, Kudlow said, then delivered another lengthy response bragging about the forthcoming vaccine, telling Reid “You may not agree, I expect that, but I think he’s done a tremendous job. Tremendous job on this project. Help is on the way.”

Since the election, Trump’s public comments have largely involved spreading lies and conspiracy theories about voter fraud, including a 46-minute taped address that was released the same day that 2,804 more Americans were confirmed to have died of COVID-19.

Watch the clip above via C-Span.

