CDC Director Delivers Blunt Plea to Vaccine Holdouts: ‘Nearly Every Death, Especially Among Adults,’ Is ‘Entirely Preventable’

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky continued urging Americans to get vaccinated during Tuesday’s White House Covid-19 task force briefing.

She noted how the numbers of new cases and deaths are at their lowest point since March 2020, showing “the extraordinary progress we’ve made against a formidable foe”

“Thanks to our vaccination programs, we are seeing a dramatic decline in deaths, hospitalization, and cases. And we will continue to vaccinate people across the summer months,” Walensky continued.

She again talked up the need for everyone 12 and up to get vaccinated as soon as possible. A of this posting, per CDC data, 53.4 percent of all Americans have gotten at least one dose, and 45.2 Americans are fully vaccinated. Over 65 percent of all adults have gotten at least one dose.

It is very unlikely that the U.S. will meet the goal President Joe Biden set to get 70 percent of all adults at least one dose by July 4th.

Walensky said during Tuesday’s briefing, “They are nearly 100 percent effective against severe disease and death, meaning nearly every death due to covid-19 is particularly tragic, because nearly every death — especially among adults due to covid-19 — is, at this point, entirely preventable.”

CDC Director Walensky says that with vaccines widely available now, “nearly every death” due to COVID is “entirely preventable” “This new virus forced too many of our families to accept death as its outcome for too many of our loved ones. But now, this should not be a case.” pic.twitter.com/adK9DwPdoT — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 22, 2021

“This new virus forced too many of our families to accept death as its outcome for too many of our loved ones. But now, this should not be a case.”

