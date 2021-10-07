CDC Director Urges Flu Shots, Warns of ‘Potentially Severe’ Season Ahead

This is your regular reminder to get the flu shot.

As the Covid-19 pandemic continues, the U.S. is heading into flu season, and CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky is concerned the latter could be particularly severe.

“I get it. We are all tired about talking about vaccines. I get it that we are all doing our best to protect our health and the health of our families. I also want to make sure we all get it, that we all get how serious flu illness can be and get how important a flu vaccine is to protect us this season,” she said.

This week, Walensky explained that because Covid mitigation measures reduced the number of flu cases last year, experts are concerned “that reduced population level immunity to the seasonal flu could place us at risk for a potentially severe flu season this year.”

She also warned that some flu symptoms can be similar to Covid-19 symptoms, and said a consequence of not enough people getting the shot could end up putting “an additional burden on our health care system and increase stress on our nation’s health care workers.”

“Please do your part to ensure that everyone is best protected against flu by getting vaccinated,” Walensky said.

Another public health official is concerned about the prospect of a “twindemic,” and Walensky emphasized earlier today it’s “doubly important” to get the flu shot.

You can watch part of WGHP’s report on Walensky’s Thursday comments above.

