CDC Reports Over 1 Million Doses of the Covid-19 Vaccine Have Been Administered So Far

An official tally by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention puts the number of coronavirus vaccine doses already administered at slightly over one million.

Right now, per the CDC website tracking the data, the count only includes doses administred for the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine.

In total, over 9 million doses of both the Pfizer and the Moderna vaccines have been distributed.

News broke earlier Wednesday that the government is purchasing an additional 100 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

The vaccine rollout comes amid continuing surges in cases in the United States. 189,000 new cases were reported just yesterday, per the COVID Tracking Project, the number of hospitalizations is still over 100,000, and the death toll Tuesday was 3,131.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]