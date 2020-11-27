The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is slated to conduct a vote on Tuesday in the hopes of determining who in the United States will be among the first to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

The CDC’s Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices will hold an “emergency” meeting on Tuesday to determine vaccine “allocation,” according to a CDC document obtained by CNN.

The network said committee members would “discuss who should be in the first group, and clinical considerations for the group.” Drafts suggest that health care workers will be among the first to receive vaccinations.

Tuesday’s vote comes after AstraZeneca’s announcement that it developed a vaccine with an efficacy rate of 70 to 90 percent. Other leading vaccines, developed weeks earlier by Pfizer and BioNTech and Moderna, have shown efficacy rates in excess of 90 percent.

The virus has infected more than 13 million Americans as of Nov. 27, according to data from John Hopkins University, while killing more than 264,000.

