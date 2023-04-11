Cenk Uygur Bashes Left-Wing ‘Posers’ Amid Outrage for Young Turks Co-Host Rejecting Certain Terminology
Cenk Uygur chastised “left-wing extremists” who turn off moderates by pushing disagreeable sociopolitical positions while claiming to speak for the entire progressive movement. Uygur also addressed a recent dust-up involving one of his co-hosts over what constitutes politically correct speech.
The progressive stalwart and Young Turks founder took to Twitter on Tuesday to bemoan the alienation of moderates, partially because “the corporate media pretends the middle is the pro-corporate, pro-corruption agenda.” He prefaced this take with his opinion that “the portion of left-wing that has lost its mind is about 2 percent of the country and the right-wing that has lost its mind is anywhere near 28-33 percent of the country.”
Uygur followed up by emphatically rejecting a Twitter user who claimed he’ll vote for Donald Trump in 2024. Instead, he emphasized that his point was right-wingers are more accepting of political disagreements than people on the left.
“But that’s not the real left,” Uygur exclaimed. “It’s a bunch of posers pretending to represent the left.”
Uygur kept going by outlining his thoughts about a small minority of people who’ve embraced “nonsensical positions” and then “pretend to represent the left” on social media.
Uygurs comments about “birthing people” comes hours after retweeted his co-host, Ana Kasparian, who emphatically broke with the notion that biological women should be referred to as “birthing people.”
“Lol! The meltdowns over wanting be referred to as a woman rather than a “birthing person” is pretty wild,” Kasparian tweeted on Monday. “I’ll never apologize for that, especially as biological woman who has had a fucking lifetime of being told I’m less than. I’m a woman. No apologies.”
Weeks ago, Kasparian drew a significant public interest by refusing the term “birthing person” for herself, and for saying “You can support the transgender community without doing this sh*t.”
Kasparian hasn’t been shy to call out her fellow liberals in the past when the situation calls for it, though she was accused of transphobia at the time, and the accusations resurfaced in response to her latest comments.
Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com