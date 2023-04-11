Cenk Uygur Bashes Left-Wing ‘Posers’ Amid Outrage for Young Turks Co-Host Rejecting Certain Terminology

Cenk Uygur chastised “left-wing extremists” who turn off moderates by pushing disagreeable sociopolitical positions while claiming to speak for the entire progressive movement. Uygur also addressed a recent dust-up involving one of his co-hosts over what constitutes politically correct speech.

The progressive stalwart and Young Turks founder took to Twitter on Tuesday to bemoan the alienation of moderates, partially because “the corporate media pretends the middle is the pro-corporate, pro-corruption agenda.” He prefaced this take with his opinion that “the portion of left-wing that has lost its mind is about 2 percent of the country and the right-wing that has lost its mind is anywhere near 28-33 percent of the country.”

To be clear, I think the portion of left-wing that has lost its mind is about 2% of the country and the right-wing that has lost it's mind is anywhere near 28-33% of the country (according to polling where they answered in clinically deranged ways). There's a difference in scale. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) April 11, 2023

Uygur followed up by emphatically rejecting a Twitter user who claimed he’ll vote for Donald Trump in 2024. Instead, he emphasized that his point was right-wingers are more accepting of political disagreements than people on the left.

“But that’s not the real left,” Uygur exclaimed. “It’s a bunch of posers pretending to represent the left.”

There's a zero percent chance I would vote Trump. But look at how the right-wing accepts people who agree with them 5%. Whereas left-wing tries to banish anyone who disagrees with them 0.05%. But that's not the real left, it's a bunch of posers pretending to represent the left. https://t.co/YWbpav8VWG — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) April 11, 2023

Uygur kept going by outlining his thoughts about a small minority of people who’ve embraced “nonsensical positions” and then “pretend to represent the left” on social media.

Left-wing extremists help right-wing so much! 66% of this country is left-wing, according to polling on policy issues. They don't believe in defunding the police or being called Latinx or calling women "birthing people" or abolishing prisons. Anyone who claims they do is lying. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) April 11, 2023

But, unlike gay marriage, none of these are the morally correct positions. There’s a reason why 99% of Americans don’t want to abolish prisons – because it makes no sense and leads to tremendous injustice. I’m not going to back nonsensical position’s because twelve people on… https://t.co/gcym7aQcXg — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) April 11, 2023

Uygurs comments about “birthing people” comes hours after retweeted his co-host, Ana Kasparian, who emphatically broke with the notion that biological women should be referred to as “birthing people.”

“Lol! The meltdowns over wanting be referred to as a woman rather than a “birthing person” is pretty wild,” Kasparian tweeted on Monday. “I’ll never apologize for that, especially as biological woman who has had a fucking lifetime of being told I’m less than. I’m a woman. No apologies.”

Lol! The meltdowns over wanting be referred to as a woman rather than a “birthing person” is pretty wild. I’ll never apologize for that, especially as biological woman who has had a fucking lifetime of being told I’m less than. I’m a woman. No apologies. https://t.co/Zx1LAQzsRW — Ana Kasparian (@AnaKasparian) April 10, 2023

Weeks ago, Kasparian drew a significant public interest by refusing the term “birthing person” for herself, and for saying “You can support the transgender community without doing this sh*t.”

Kasparian hasn’t been shy to call out her fellow liberals in the past when the situation calls for it, though she was accused of transphobia at the time, and the accusations resurfaced in response to her latest comments.

What would you call these pregnant people then? What you're really saying is you don't view trans people as valid and are making yourself the victim of some imagined grammatical persecution. One again, no one is calling you a birthing person directly. It's made up bullshit. https://t.co/kYa4hidoma pic.twitter.com/9MNWr705ow — Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) April 10, 2023

Transphobes will seek out any possible scenario where they think it's justifiable to misgender us, and then pout when nobody agrees with them https://t.co/7ueLCUj5uj — 🌼 Zinnia Jones 🐍 Judgment Snake (@ZJemptv) April 10, 2023

Are you pregnant and in the hospital, about to give birth? No? Then you aren't being called a "birthing person." You're literally fantasizing imaginary problems for yourself. https://t.co/QODTorOIRp — Kelly Ellis (@justkelly_ok) April 10, 2023

You win the Oscar, Emmy and Grammy for Most Toxic White of the Weekend. Bravo for you. — saira rao (@sairasameerarao) April 10, 2023

Countdown til we get a tweet from Ana clarifying -She's not a TERF

-She's not transphobic

-Transwomen are 'real women'

-Transphobic people 'make her sick' Or some variation of the above, because TYT money requires they stay on-brand with their woke messaging. https://t.co/UkCaIqRUYa — Tiffany ⚢ Woman4Women🦖 (@Woman4W) April 10, 2023

