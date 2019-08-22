The Young Turks host Cenk Uygur on his show Wednesday came for the media saying it uses “political correctness to cover” for Republicans’ “insanity.” He also accused the media of “gaslighting” Americans by not calling out Trump enough.

“It’s not just that Trump is both hideous and preposterously stupid. It’s that the media is gaslighting us by not saying it. They’re having a debate over it,” said Uygur in response to news that the president called off his trip to Denmark after the prime minister called his idea to buy Greenland “absurd.”

“It’s almost like an abusive partner, saying like, ‘oh no you’re the one who took the crazy pill, I see a guy who might be perfectly sane!'”

“It feels like you’re in a relationship with a partner who’s cheating on you and you know it. You see the lipstick on the collar…but then there’s the third party who’s supposed to be the arbiter of the truth and they’re like ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about, what lipstick?'” added co-host Ana Kasparian.

“It’s right there! The guy called himself the second coming of God!” agreed Uygur. “And the media’s like, ‘let’s have a debate.’ It’s gaslighting the whole country.”

“They won’t say the emperor has no clothes. The emperor has no mind,” Uygur added of the media’s role in Trump’s comments.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com