Cenk Uygur: Tucker Carlson ‘Knows He’s Lying’ About an Unfair Election and ‘He’s Playing His Audience’

Cenk Uygur called Tucker Carlson a “liar” Tuesday night, over the Fox News prime time host claimed that the 2020 general election was unfair to President Donald Trump, but overlooked loads of evidence of what the Young Turks host saw as voter suppression and intimidation towards democratic voting blocks.

The segment was pegged to Carlson’s refusal to host Trump attorney Sidney Powell on his Fox News program until she could produce actual evidence of voter fraud, after which he faced a backlash from the MAGA crowd. In his return to the air Monday, he appeared to backpedal, questioning the validity of the electronic voting and claiming that “the system was rigged”—against PresidentTrump—by the media.

Co-host Ana Kasparian agreed with Carlson that this election was rife with unfairness, suggesting that Trump loyalist and Louis DeJoy being appointed Postmaster General to disrupt mail-in voting to benefit Trump. She also alleged that voters were intimidated at polling places by armed Trump supporters who also intimidated and threatened poll workers just for doing their jobs.

“It was certainly an unfair election, and it was slanted,” Kasparian says, “but in favor of Donald Trump. Except those are issues that Tucker Carlson WON’T bring up. But he will allege that this was an unfair election to Donald Trump without providing any of that evidence that he claims to be so in favor of. So he’s full of crap.”

Uygur followed by pointing out that, in his mind, conservatives like Carlson never seemed to take issue with electronic voting when Trump was winning in 2016 or when GOP Senators and House candidates outperformed polling in the very same election that Trump was “cheated” out of. But both hosts gave Carlson some backhanded “credit” for the way he talks about fraud allegations to deceive his audience.

“Here’s where Tucker’s smart,” Cenk says, “but it actually makes him a bigger liar because he knows he’s lying, and he knows that he’s playing his audience. So when he says ‘it’s rigged,’ he says it’s rigged ‘by the media’ and others, etc. So he can tell his audience, ‘I said it was rigged, I told you Trump was robbed.’ But then when anyone credible challenges him, he’ll say, ‘I didn’t technically say that the votes were rigged. I never technically said that. I said it was rigged in other ways.’ So you see how this game is played.”

Noting that Laura Ingraham attempted to execute a similar two-step on her show’s viewers by fanning the flames of voter fraud allegations for three weeks before grudgingly acknowledging that there was no substance to any of it, Cenk speculates about whether Ingraham and Carlson would have stood on principle and defended democracy if Trump’s anti-democratic electoral coup had succeeded.

“Do you think there’s a one percent chance,” Uygur noted, “that if Donald Trump successfully got, for example, the state legislatures to put in another slate of electors and then declared him president without ever presenting any evidence in court, so you know that it’s false — he had no voter fraud evidence, he had nothing.”

“If the Republican state leaders had just said, ‘No that’s it, Trump wins, we don’t care,’ and some of them had threatened to do that, do you think Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham would have gone along or said, ‘No, that’s anti-democratic,’ on principle?” Uygur asked. “No, you know for a fact they would not have said that. This is such an obvious game they’re playing. Zero percent credit for either of them.”

Watch above via YouTube.

