The Young Turks’ Cenk Uygur unloaded on Trump 2020 campaign spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany over President Donald Trump’s history of gun control flip-flops: “Trump got $30 million from the NRA and he serves the NRA.”

Uygur and McEnany were discussing gun control with CNN’s Chris Cuomo, who had just played video of Trump offering several, contradictory takes about passing “meaningful” background checks during the past two weeks since the El Paso and Dayton mass shootings.

“I support the president’s stance on this. It’s a discussion that’s being had…” McEnany began before she was cut off by Uygur: “Which one?”

“What’s the position?” Cuomo added.

“Kayleigh, I got to ask you. Which president’s position? Because right after the shooting he said he was for federal background checks and he said that he was absolutely clear about it,” Uygur pointed out. “Then he meets with [NRA CEO] Wayne LaPierre and then he comes out and, he’s not bright enough to cover up his corruption, and he says ‘I’m not for it.’ He took the $30 million from the NRA, he’s corrupt, that’s why he did it.”

“He said he wants ‘meaningful’ background checks,” McEnany responded. “We’re talking with Congress, but you are doing a disservice to everyone in this country by not focusing on the real problem here, which is mental illness…”

Invoking mental illness — a popular Republican talking point used to deflect from discussing gun control legislation — immediately sparked outrage and pushback from Cuomo and Uygur, however.

“Mental illness is not the root of gun violence and you know it,” Cuomo interjected.

“That’s ridiculous,” Uygur said. “He said he would do federal background checks, he’s not going to do it, right Kayleigh?”

McEnany refused to answer, prompting Uygur to say: “We cannot get [universal background checks] in a so-called democracy because of corruption. Donald Trump got $30 million from the NRA and he serves the NRA and he was stupid enough to admit it.”

“‘They were very strong backers of mine,'” The Young Turks host said, doing a ragged impersonation of Trump’s defense of the NRA from the day before. “That’s called the swamp. He’s corrupt!”

“That’s ridiculous, that’s a disgusting accusation,” McEnany shot back amidst the cross-talk.

Watch the video above, via CNN.

