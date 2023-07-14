Charlamagne and ‘Breakfast Club’ Bash Inconclusive White House Cocaine Investigation: ‘Let My People Out Of Jail’

Charlamagne Tha God and the crew from The Breakfast Club bashed the inconclusive White House investigation into the cocaine that was found last week.

On the Friday edition of the radio show, Charlamagne, DJ Envy, Tezlyn Figaro, reacted to the investigations findings alongside guests Justina Valentine and Chico Bean.

On Thursday, it was announced that despite the best efforts of the Secret Service, they remain unaware of how the cocaine was brought into the White House or who was responsible.

“The investigation has concluded with no forensic evidence or video. They’re not able to identify the responsible person. They said that this cocaine was in an area that they did not have any video surveillance,” Figaro said.

“Yeah right,” Charlamagne said.

According to members of the House Oversight Committee, the suspect list was narrowed down to a measly 500 names, a mix of both staff and visitors.

“Do you mean to tell me that there’s a room in the White House with no video cameras? Ain’t no damn way. Knock it off,” Charlamagne said.

“First of all, I’m born and raised in Washington, D.C. — if they letting people get away with cocaine, let my people outta jail,” Bean said. “What is up with that? That’s crazy. You know, I mean, people have been arrested in the District of Columbia for cocaine and they done found it in the White House and they can’t figure out who it is it belonged to. That’s crazy, man.”

Charlamagne referenced a statement from a White House rep that revealed weed had also been discovered in 2022. They also noted how famous people, like Snoop Dogg have smoked weed in front of the White House before with zero consequences.

“Weed is legal at this point,” Valentine noted.

“Yeah, but cocaine is not. And if they done found cocaine in the White House and they can’t identify who it is, don’t identify the people who sell it in the areas around the White House either,” Bean added.

Watch above via The Breakfast Club.

