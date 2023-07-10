Charlamagne Blasts Britney Spears For ‘Running Up Behind’ Spurs Star Victor Wembanyama: ‘Security Did Their Job’

Charlamagne tha God blasted singer Britney Spears for running up to San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama at a restaurant in Vegas.

The incident occurred last week at the Catch restaurant inside the ARIA hotel.

Spears approached Wembanyama from behind and tapped him on his back to ask for a photo. Spears claimed that she was slapped in the face by Damian Smith, the Director of Team Security for the Spurs.

Video footage of the incident appeared to show that the security guard slapped Spears’ hand away from the player and her own hand hit her face.

Charlamagne reacted to the incident on the Monday edition of The Breakfast Club where he praised the security guard for taking action alongside his co-host DJ Envy.

“She ain’t just tapped. She came running up. That woman was running up damn near full speed. Okay? And security reacted and they did their job. Security did exactly what they were supposed to do. They did nothing wrong,” Charlamagne said.

“In fact, they coulda did worse cause if someone’s running up behind the person, which she did, she ran up behind him and security caught it just in time. Security could have reacted way worse than that. Knock it off,” he added.

Charlamagne noted that if it had not been Spears, there would have been no story.

“If that wasn’t Britney y’all wouldn’t care. If that was anybody else — If that was just some, you know, random fan who did that, y’all would be saying security did they job, okay. Britney Spears or not, you don’t run up behind nobody. No, we don’t know who you are. You just come running up behind us. Knock it off. Security did they job,” Charlamagne said.

Watch above via The Breakfast Club.

