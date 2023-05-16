Charlamagne Blasts DeSantis Defunding Inclusivity Programs At Florida Colleges: Obviously He’s ‘A White Supremacist

Radio host Charlamagne Tha God went after Florida Governor and rumored 2024 presidential candidate Ron DeSantis after he defunded diversity and inclusion initiatives in Florida colleges.

The commentary came from the Tuesday edition of The Breakfast Club, where Charlamagne discussed the latest news about DeSantis with co-hosts DJ Envy and Tezlyn Figaro. The bill will defund DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) programs within state institutions.

“If you look at the way this has actually been implemented across the country, DEI is better viewed as standing for discrimination, exclusion and indoctrination,” DeSantis said on Monday.

Figaro explained the situation on the show, noting that the change will go into effect on July 1st,

“It’s obvious that Ron DeSantis is a white supremacist. Right?” Charlamagne said while both co-hosts agreed.

“It’s amazing to me that a person like that would be running for president. And when I think about it, it’s like, damn, he’s not even interested in bringing the country together clearly. Right?” Charlamagne added.

Figaro noted that DeSantis is rumored to throw his hat into the 2024 ring in the next few weeks.

“Yeah, I don’t think many people care yet because it’s something that’s just contained to Florida, but what happens when this person decides to announce that they’re running for president of the United States of America? Like, we know what this man is about, and what this man is about is clearly erasing blackness,” Charlamagne said.

