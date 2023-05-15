Charlamagne Goes After Ja Morant For Getting Suspended a Second Time: ‘One of Biggest Fumbles We’ve Ever Seen In The History of Life’

Radio host Charlamagne Tha God branded Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant the “Donkey of the Day” after he was suspended from the team over an Instagram video showing him with a gun circulated on Saturday night.

The announcement from the team came on Sunday, making it the second suspension for Morant over similar circumstances.

On the Monday edition of The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne called the incident “one of the biggest fumbles we’ve ever seen.”

“Lord have mercy. Insanity is doing the same thing over and over, expecting different results,” Charlamagne said, noting that Morant previously went to counseling after the first suspension, in hopes of becoming more responsible.

“The reality is the main person to blame for all of this is Ja Morant. There’s nobody more responsible for the choices Ja Morant makes than Ja Morant because Ja, when everyone talks about what you have to lose, the key word in that statement is ‘you’ — okay?” he added.

“When this story is told in the future and we talk about one of the biggest fumbles we’ve ever seen in the history of life, we not gonna say Davonte Pack fumbled the bag. We not gonna say Tee Morant fumbled the opportunity. No. All the credit for that is going to go to you,” Charlamagne said, referencing how others are placing the blame on Morant’s friend and his father for the incident.

To the people who questioned what the problem was with Morant owning a gun, Charlamagne simply said, “shut the F- up forever.”

“Of course, you can own a gun in America. We 2A all day. But that’s not what this is about. This is about you needing to stop speaking about this from your perspective. Okay? Because what you’re not understanding is Ja is not just an individual, he’s a business. And in business there’s morality clauses, and anything a company feels is damaging to the brand is in violation of that morality clause,” Charlamagne said, noting that Morant is one of the faces of the NBA.

“I don’t want Ja Morant to lose everything, but I’m not gonna sit around and co-sign self-destructive behavior either,” Charlamagne said.

Watch above via The Breakfast Club.

