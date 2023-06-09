Charlamagne Questions How You’re Able to Become President If You Face Federal Charges But Those With Backgrounds ‘Can’t Even Get a Job in The Mall’

Charlamagne Tha God reacted to the federal indictment of former President Donald Trump calling it “a damn shame” that he could still win the presidency if convicted.

Trump was charged on Thursday with 7 counts in the investigation into his handling of classified documents.

The conversation took place on the Friday edition of The Breakfast Club where Charlamagne discussed the news with co-hosts DJ Envy, Tezlyn Figaro, and guest co-hosts, comedians Navv Greene and Karlous Miller.

“I always talk about people having backgrounds to run for office, and I just wanna remind people that for president, he still can run for office. He can even be convicted and still run. You only need to be a citizen, 35 years old and a resident of the United States for at least 14 years. And so again, he can still run and he can still be elected even if he is convicted on any of these charges,” Figaro explained.

“That’s a damn shame,” Charlamagne replied.

“I did like a four hour Twitter space and a lot of people tell me they wanna run for office, but they have a background — people that wanna run on the city and the state level — I think that’s something that should change because if the highest office of the land, it doesn’t matter if you’ve been charged, then certainly we should look at how people have an opportunity to serve after they change their life,” Figaro said.

The group launched into a larger discussion on the limitation put on those with a criminal background who are trying to integrate back into normal life.

“So you mean to tell me, you can be a convicted felon and be president?” Miller asked, stunned.

“Yup, but can’t even — can’t even get a job in the mall,” Charlamagne added.

Figaro added that getting an apartment and many other simple tasks are harder to accomplish with a criminal background.

“Can’t even work at Foot Locker with a felony,” Greene said.

“But you can work for the United States of America,” Miller said.

Watch above via The Breakfast Club.

