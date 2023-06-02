Charlamagne Says Biden Should’ve Blamed His Fall on Russia: ‘What Does That Mean — Sandbagged’

Radio host Charlamagne Tha God suggested President Joe Biden should’ve blamed his U.S. Air Force graduation ceremony fall on “the Russians.”

The conversation took place on the Friday edition of The Breakfast Club where Charlamagne reacted to the fall alongside his co-hosts DJ Envy and Tezlyn Figaro.

“Joe Biden fell again,” Envy announced.

“You didn’t have to say again. Could have just said fell,” Figaro said before explaining the story that Biden fell over two sandbags on stage.

“The president told reporters with a smile that he got sandbagged when he arrived at the White House before pretending to jog back into the residence and as a side note, Envy, he also banged his head on the helicopter when he arrived at the White House,” Figaro said.

“That was live video of America falling in real time,” Charlamagne said.

As the conversation continued, the hosts dissected the topic of Biden’s age and health.

“Does the man have a Life Alert? That’s what we need to be thinking about,” Charlamagne said. “What about when that man fall and ain’t nobody around? — Y’all laughing at these elderly people falling. I don’t laugh when old people fall.”

Charlamagne said the fall actually saddened him.

“And what does that mean, sandbagged?” Charlamagne asked.

“There were literally two sandbags,” Figaro clarified along with Envy.

“I had no idea what he was talking about. I would’ve blamed it on the Russians if I was him. Anything other than that,” Charlamagne said. “That’s sad, man.”

Charlamagne went on to suggest that the president needs a caretaker to be with him at all times.

Watch above via The Breakfast Club.

