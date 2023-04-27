Charlamagne Claims It’s ‘Wack’ That The DNC Might Not Allow Primary Challengers to Biden: ‘Let’s Have a F*cking Discussion’

Radio and podcast host Charlamagne Tha God weighed in on President Joe Biden announcing his plans to run for re-election in 2024.

The conversation took place on the Thursday edition of the Brilliant Idiots podcast which he co-hosts with comedian Andrew Schulz.

Both Charlamagne and Schulz were going over hot topics during the show and they played a clip from Biden’s video announcement.

“Democrats are goofies, bro. Look how goofy y’all are,” Schulz said. “Y’all really judge Trump and people who like Trump, when you got this motherfucker running again?”

“Freedom,” Biden said in the video. “Personal freedom is fundamental to who we are as Americans. There’s nothing more important, nothing more sacred. That’s been the work of my first term to fight for our democracy.”

“America is a sham. I don’t give a fuck what he says,” Charlamagne said.

“To protect our rights, to make sure that everyone in this country is treated equally and that everyone is given a fair shot at making it,” Biden continued to say in the video.

“I’m not listening to the three minutes of this shit, yo. The world is in shambles,” Charlamagne said.

Schulz asked Charlamagne if he was embarrassed to be a Democrat to which the radio host clarified that he identifies with neither party. One of the shows producers was asked if he would be voting Biden to which he responded, “I think we could use a fresh new person on the scene.”

“That’s why it’s whacked that the DNC won’t let nobody primary. They won’t do no primaries next year, man,” Charlamagne said. “Do a fucking primary debate!”

“Put Joe Biden up on that stage with Bobby Kennedy who’s challenging him,” he added, referencing Robert Kennedy Jr. “And Marianne Williamson and whoever steps up to the plate. And let’s have a fucking discussion, yo!”

