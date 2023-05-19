Charlamagne Says Marjorie Taylor Greene is Out Of Her ‘White Devil Damn Mind’ For Comparing Term ‘White Supremacist’ to N-Word

Radio host Charlamagne Tha God blasted “bigoted Barbie” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) for comparing the term “white supremacist” to the “n-word” on Thursday during a Capitol Hill press conference.

The conversation took place on the Friday edition of The Breakfast Club where Charlamagne discussed Greene’s verbal spat with Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) on Wednesday outside the Capitol building.

The exchange occurred after disgraced Rep. George Santos (R-NY) gave an interview on the Capitol steps on Wednesday and Bowman walked by and shouted for Santos to resign, saying, “New Yorkers need better.”

Greene rushed to the defense of Santos and engaged with Bowman who she later claimed called had “threatened” her with his “mannerisms.” Greene was asked about the encounter by reporters later in the day, where she also said he had called her a “white supremacist” in the past and then she compared the label to calling someone the n-word.

Charlamagne reacted to Greene’s comments on the Friday edition of his show, calling Greene “out of her White devil damn mind” and proudly named her “Donkey of the Day.”

“…She’s actually a person who should probably have a YouTube channel more than she should have a seat in Congress,” Charlamagne said.

Charlamagne praised Bowman for starting “some good trouble” with calling out Santos who currently faces 13 federal charges. After highlighting Greene and Bowman’s interaction, the popular radio host added “she did what all Karens do and decided to play victim.”

A clip of Greene was played, with her comparing the term “White supremacist” to the n-word and even calling Bowman’s physical mannerisms “aggressive.”

“When you look in the Book of Karen, chapter one, verse two, it says, ‘Thou shall play victim and weaponized thy whiteness against black men,'” Charlamagne concluded. He then played Bowman’s reaction to Greene’s comments saying that she was playing into a history of Black men being labeled as intimidating.

“What Marjorie Taylor Greene did is textbook and has gotten a lot of black men killed and a lot of black men falsely in prison. And I don’t know how y’all ever walked around saying, believe all women, when women like her exist on this planet,” Charlamagne said.

“Calling someone a white supremacist is not the same as calling someone the n-word. Okay? Comparing white supremacy to the n-word is nuts because white supremacy is a term that was given because of White people’s actions feeling superior to other races and cultures. The n-word is the exact opposite of that. It’s to de-power our people because of our skin color,” he added.

