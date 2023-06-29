Charlamagne Tha God Declares: ‘The Biggest Issue Joe Biden Gonna Face in 2024 is Joe Biden’

Charlamagne Tha God got candid about what he believes to be President Joe Biden’s biggest obstacle in the 2024 presidential election: President Joe Biden

On the Thursday edition of The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne — reacting to the day’s top headlines with co-hosts DJ Envy and Tezlyn Figaro — weighed in on Biden’s use of a CPAP machine for sleep apnea. The president’s use of the machine came to light after large marks were seen on the president’s face on Wednesday. White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates explained to Fox News that the president had used the machine on Tuesday night and his health history with sleep apnea has been widely disclosed in health records.

Charlamagne noted that sleep apnea is “not an age thing” as he discussed being tested for it as well earlier this year.

“We not gonna talk about how they asked Biden about Putin and he said he’s losing the war in Iraq,” DJ Envy asked.

“You wanna talk about it? Go ahead,” Figaro replied.

Envy began to explain a clip of Biden from Wednesday where he was asked about Russian President Vladimir Putin. Biden misspoke during the exchange and said “He’s clearly losing the war in Iraq.”

“I’m gonna tell you something, man. The biggest issue Joe Biden gonna face in 2024 is Joe Biden,” Charlamagne said bluntly.

“I saw a poll that came out this week, and I think he’s leading Trump in the general election poll by like four points or something like that. But everybody’s concerned about his age and his mental wellbeing. Is he physically capable of being able to do the job? Because he’s so old. His biggest problem he gonna have in 2024 is himself,” Charlamagne added.

“It’s not his age, it’s who he is right now at that age,” Envy added noting that others in the same age category have more cognitive abilities.

