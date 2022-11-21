Charlamagne Tha God Says it’s ‘Sad’ Biden is be the ‘Best’ Democrats Have for 2024, Labels VP as Unelectable

The Breakfast Club’s Charlamagne Tha God called it “sad” Democrats might put up President Joe Biden against a Republican candidate in 2024 on Monday.

The radio host and commenter also said he does not believe Vice President Kamala Harris is a viable candidate and would lose an election to either former President Donald Trump or Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R).

Charlamagne spoke to Fox News digital about the 2024 election Monday a week after Trump announced his candidacy. He said he was not sure Biden could defeat Trump again while he called the potential for such a rematch “sad.”

“I think [a rematch] can go either way,” he said. “Like, I don’t think it’s a sure thing, which is sad, right?… It’s sad that we’re saying it’s still a toss-up between [Trump] and President Biden.”

Charlamagne said multiple criminal and civil probes into Trump should make beating him a breeze, but he blamed Democrats for what he sees as a potential upset in the making.

“I think that’s more indicative of what, you know, Democrats aren’t doing,” Charlamagne told Fox News. “And for me, I just don’t see the bench that the Democrats have. I personally don’t see the person that they could put up in 2024 that could really galvanize and energize people. I mean, the fact that Biden is still their safest best- ugh. I think that’s sad too.”

He also touched on Harris’ prospects – should she run for and win her party’s nomination for 2024. Charlamagne clarified he does not view her as a viable candidate.

“No, I don’t think the vice president stands a chance against Donald Trump or Ron DeSantis unless something magically changes over the next two years, and she pivots greatly, you know, but based on what we’ve seen so far, no,” he said.

Charlamagne also said he hopes between now and 2024 Democrats find a candidate to emerge and inspire people.

Read the interview in its entirety here.

