Charlamagne Wants YouTube Held Legally Liable For False Election Claims

Charlamagne Tha God was shocked to hear about YouTube’s decision to ease their restrictions around election denial claims when it comes to the 2020 presidential elections and all “past US Presidential elections.”

The conversation took place on the Monday edition of The Breakfast Club where Charlamagne broke down the policy update with his co-hosts DJ Envy and Tezlyn Figaro.

“The video giant announced that it will stop removing content that advances false claims, that widespread fraud errors or glitches occurred in 2020 and other past US presidential elections,” Figaro said. “So the bottom line is YouTube is gonna let everything fly now and that is just not good when we talk about spreading misinformation.”

Charlamagne argued that the company should be held legally liable for damaging election fraud claims.

“I cannot wait until YouTube starts getting named in a bunch of these lawsuits. Like people need to start, when they start suing people for slander and defamation, they need to include YouTube in these lawsuits. Cause if YouTube is purposely and intentionally letting these lies and these false accusations and narratives go out, they should be held liable,” Charlamagne said.

Figaro referenced YouTube’s reasoning for the change, related to “the unintended effect of curtailing political speech without meaningfully reducing the risk of violence or other real-world harm.”

“Critics say that they’re doing it because of the money. The revenue is down, they want the advertisement, you know, so it all comes down to greed,” Figaro said.

Both Figaro and Charlamagne noted that the topic of the 2020 election is far from old news and the topic will most likely come up during the 2024 elections.

“As I keep saying, the lines of reality and fantasy are already blurred, now they about to be obliterated altogether,” Charlamagne said.

Watch above via The Breakfast Club.

