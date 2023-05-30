Charlamagne Warns Ron DeSantis is ‘Pro-Mass Incarceration’ After He Vowed to Repeal Trump’s First Step Act

Charlamagne Tha God warned that 2024 presidential candidate, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R), is “pro mass-incarceration.”

The nationally syndicated radio host made the comment on the Tuesday edition of The Breakfast Club — where he and co-hosts DJ Envy and Tezlyn Figaro talked about DeSantis vowing to repeal former President Donald Trump’s First Step Act.

The First Step Act aimed to reduce recidivism and provided a pathway for non-violent prisoners to shorten their sentences. Last Friday, DeSantis called the act “a jailbreak bill.” And said “it has allowed dangerous people out of prison who have now re-offended, and really, really hurt a number of people.” The 2024 hopeful voted to overturn the bill if elected.

The Breakfast Club crew bashed the idea of repealing the act and spoke about how the bill actually helped people work toward getting their life back.

“Oh, please, I mean, these jails aren’t doing any rehabilitation to begin with. We call these facilities correctional facilities. They damn sure ain’t correcting nobody,” Charlamagne said.

Figaro branded DeSantis’ claim that inmates quickly re-offended as a “lie.”

“Ron DeSantis is a damn lie. This is simply not true. The only people that were eligible for the first step credits were people who were already minimum, or low risk people,” Figaro clarified. “They were already getting out of prison. So let’s just be clear about this. This wasn’t just allowing somebody to get out of prison.”

As they discussed the importance of the program, Figaro said, “Let me be clear on the record to say that Ron DeSantis is pro re-offend. He is pro re-offend because anybody that is against this First Step act, that means you basically want people to get out of prison without any tools.”

“I would ask Ron, I wonder does he feel like the people that raided the U.S. Capitol should go to jail and stay in jail?” Charlamagne said.

Figaro clarified that DeSantis has talked about pardoning some January 6th participants.

“He’s totally okay with the rioters getting an opportunity to get out of jail, but not okay with preparing people to have successful opportunities when they get out. So he is pro re-offend,” Figaro said.

“And pro mass-incarceration,” Charlamagne added.

Watch above via The Breakfast Club.

