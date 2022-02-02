Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk ripped into Californians on Wednesday, calling them “locusts” that are going to destroy states like Montana and Utah – Republican strongholds.

“Here’s my provocative take: the people of Montana should say you’re not welcome here,” Kirk said on his online show, after lamenting the numbers of Californians leaving places like San Francisco for the “big sky” state.

“Don’t bring your values and your Berkeley worldview to this untouched slice of God’s country. They’re going to destroy Montana. They will. They’re good at it,” the pro-Trump activist added.

Kirk continued, arguing that migration from California needs to be stopped:

“If this is not addressed and this migration continues — they’re like locusts, they will not stop. San Francisco, destroyed; Montana, they’ll destroy that. Then they’ll go to Utah, then they’ll go to Nevada, then they’ll go to Alaska. Whatever the last slice of heaven is, they will try to bring hell to it.”

Calling them “locusts,” Charlie Kirk says Californians shouldn’t be allowed in Republican states: “Whatever the last slice of heaven is, they will try to bring hell to it” pic.twitter.com/M500QvQOWc — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) February 2, 2022

