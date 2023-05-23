Charlie Kirk Flips Out Over Email From Fox News Booker With Preferred Pronouns: ‘I Am Not Gonna Put Up With This!’

Charlie Kirk railed against Fox News for allowing their employees to list their preferred pronouns in the workplace.

Kirk appeared on the Monday edition of Sirius XM’s The Megyn Kelly Show, where Megyn Kelly brought up a report revealing Fox’s internal policies on gender issues in the workplace, which are in compliance with New York City law.

The Daily Signal’s Mary Margaret Olohan reported that employees are “allowed to use bathrooms that align with their gender identity, rather than their biological sex, and permitted to dress in alignment with their preferred gender. They must also be addressed by their preferred name and pronouns in the workplace.”

Kelly highlighted one part of the report where a source claimed that producers for the show Fox News Tonight, which replaced Tucker Carlson Tonight after his departure, were told by network leadership not to make fun of trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Fox News has covered the Mulvaney story extensively.

“I guess criticizing Dylan Mulvaney is the central piety you can’t do, I guess now at any major media network. It’s remarkable. He is the holy right — everything else is touchable,” Kirk said.

“It’s interesting. I still go on Fox and I have good friends. Laura’s been great to me. And I’ll be honest, without Fox, I don’t know if I would’ve had the kind of career I’ve had. And obviously they’ve changed, but I’m thankful to them. And, but at the same time, I’m very critical of where they’re going. I’ll say this, Megyn, I got an email asking me to go on a program a couple weeks ago, and the producer had his pronouns in his email signature,” Kirk said.

Kirk said he would not be revealing the name of the show.

“They’re asking me to come on the show and I send it to my team — I said, ‘We are not going on this show,'” Kirk said.

“He, him, whatever. I said, look, at some point you gotta just say no. Okay. I am not gonna put up with this! And I don’t know if it’s mandated, I don’t know if it’s selective, but here you are, you’re trying to book Charlie Kirk and you think that me seeing pronouns in the bio is gonna make me say, ‘You know what? I’m gonna make time on a weekend that I could be spending with my precious daughter because of your pronoun signaling to me like, no, go find somebody else,'” Kirk said.

In a statement to Mediaite regarding The Daily Signal report, a Fox News spokesperson said, “Fox News Media is compliant with all Human Rights laws mandated by the cities and states in which we operate, including New York and California.”

