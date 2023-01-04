Charlie Kirk spoke with Mike Davis, a former law clerk to current Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch, about the ongoing GOP infighting over whether or not to elect Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) House speaker on Wednesday and strongly disagreed on his take regarding Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA).

“I mean, there are probably 100 people that are saying we’re going to only vote for Kevin. So then what?” Kirk asked Davis on his podcast.

“That’s nonsense,” replied Davis who previously worked in Congress on the appointment of federal judges as the former Chief Counsel for Nominations to Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley.

“I mean, this is what’s going to happen. Kevin McCarthy’s not going to get the votes to be speaker. He doesn’t have 218 votes. Jim Jordan does not have 218 votes to become speaker. So it’s going to go to Steve Scalise,” Davis added.

“Well, no, but but but but Mike. Steve Scalise is a flaming liberal compared to Kevin McCarthy. Why should we support that?” interjected Kirk, who founded and runs to influential pro-Trump Turning Point USA.

“I think that is, uh, I think Kevin McCarthy’s office is putting out,” Davis replied before Kirk cut him off.

“No, no, no, no, no, no, no. That’s not true, Mike. No, Steve Scalise supported, was neutral with Liz Cheney and Harriet Hagaman. Hakeem Jeffries says, ‘I have a much better relationship with Steve Scalise than with McCarthy.’ So is your argument in favor, Scalise?” Kirk demanded.

“I think you have to look at you know, you can pick out those two examples as that he’s a flaming liberal. He’s just not you know,” said David, defending Scalise, who is the number two ranking House Republican.

“He is compared to Kevin McCarthy. I mean, Mike, you just lost me, man. Steve. Steve Scalise is worse than Paul Ryan. I mean, Kevin McCarthy, for all of his faults, was going to put Marjorie Taylor Greene on oversight. Like, if your argument is Steve Scalise, like that’s not compelling to me at all,” concluded Kirk.

