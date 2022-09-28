Charlie Kirk Rails Against the Government, Claims U.S. ‘Guilty Until Proven Innocent’ of Nord Stream Pipeline Sabotage

Charlie Kirk, the founder of the Pro-Trump student group Turning Point USA, raged against the U.S. government on his podcast Wednesday and declared the military and intelligence community “guilty until proven innocent” of sabotaging the Nord Stream pipelines that channeled natural gas from Russia to Germany.

“If this was an act of the Central Intelligence Agency, the CIA, which, again, is just speculation. It’s very important. How does that get us closer to peace? Is this a potential midterm election operation? Pure speculation. I’m asking a question,” began Kirk.

Kirk echoed another prominent question-asker, Tucker Carlson, who asked on his top-rated show Tuesday night, “Did the Biden Administration really do this?”

“I know Media Matters will have a heyday with this. Is this a wag-the-dog situation where they want us talking about a war in Europe when we have inflation, border problems, and the economy? Is this because that there is a looming red wave here? Is this an underwater October surprise?” Kirk continued, implying the pipeline sabotage was a political stunt.

Notably, on Wednesday both European and U.S. officials began pointing the finger at Russia, which has already begun limiting its supply of natural gas to Europe as a means of retaliation for sanctions over the war in Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly threatened Europe, which Russia supplies with gas for heating, with a cold winter for the continent’s opposition to his brutal invasion of Ukraine.

“I don’t know. But I certainly don’t trust our government. The government that lied about the origins of the Chinese coronavirus, that lied about the mRNA gene altering technology, that lied about the efficacy of masks, that lied about early treatments, that lied about emergency use authorization, that has lied about the southern border. That has lied about inflation, that lied about Afghanistan,” Kirk continued.

“I don’t trust the narrative industrial complex. The intelligence agency. And I hate to say it this way, it’s very painful as a proud American. They’re guilty until proven innocent in this situation,” Kirk added, concluding:

They’re going to have to prove to us it wasn’t them, given the evidence that they were basically saber rattling and threatening that they were going to do it. I pray it wasn’t. I hope it wasn’t. I hope it was. Greenpeace. I don’t think so.

Kirk’s Turning Point USA has become a kind of stand-in for the MAGA world for the Republican National Committee and regularly hosts rallies and events that attract GOP leaders.

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), Tucker Carlson, and Steve Bannon are already set to headline the group’s next event in early December in Pheonix.

