Charlie Kirk Throws His ‘Friend’ Ron DeSantis Overboard: ‘He’s Had a Bad Month,’ Doesn’t Come Across As ‘Strong or Confident’

Far-Right radio host and founder of Turning Point, Charlie Kirk appeared to appeared to throw his “friend,” and rumored 2024 contender, Ron DeSantis under the bus during a recent broadcast of his show.

On the Monday edition of The Charlie Kirk Show, Kirk was debating on the necessity of a Republican primary as opposed to just focusing on one candidate. During the discussion, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis came up.

“And as we are progressing, Donald Trump is gaining steam, not decreasing with steam,” Kirk said. “It’s probably still a good idea for Ron DeSantis to run, especially in the primaries, or even participate in the debates. Better to run and lose and not be forgotten, and there will be another hot thing in Florida by 2028.”

Kirk then opined DeSantis has struggled in recent weeks.

“I say this is a friend of Ron DeSantis. He’s had a bad month and a half. He has not come across as strong or confident. His team would disagree with what I’m saying,” Kirk added. “I’m just telling you what the grassroots are saying. I see your emails.”

“He’s just kind of seems as a scripted politician where people right now wanna fighter in a time of widespread weakness, Donald Trump is coming across as strong and Ron DeSantis is not,” Kirk said frankly.

Kirk suggested some of the advice given to DeSantis could end up hurting him.

“Some of the advice that Ron DeSantis is receiving is, well, you know, ‘Don’t get into the gutter. Don’t get into the fight that Donald Trump will win best.’ There’s some truth — at the same time, are you going to engage at all? You see — the Republican primary, is it ending before it’s beginning?” Kirk questioned.

Although DeSantis has been rumored to be considering running against Trump for the 2024 GOP ticket, he’s currently throwing all his energy behind waging a war with Walt Disney World. DeSantis received widespread criticism last week after Fort Lauderdale experienced historic flooding while the governor was busy on a book tour stop.

