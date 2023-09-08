Chart-Topping Country Star Zach Bryan Speaks Out After Being Arrested in Oklahoma

Country singer Zach Bryan apologized for disrespecting Oklahoma police officers, which led to his arrest on Thursday, days after his self-titled album hit number 1 on the charts.

Bryan was briefly arrested in Vinita, Oklahoma on Thursday on charges of “obstruction of investigation,” he was released later that day and took to Twitter and Instagram to explain his side of the situation.

Zach Bryan was arrested tonight in Vinita, Oklahoma. pic.twitter.com/R6HblAQivr — Country Central (@_CountryCentral) September 8, 2023

Today I had an incident with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Emotions got the best of me and I was out of line in the things I said.

I support law enforcement as much as anyone can, I was just frustrated in the moment, it was unlike me and I apologize. They brought me to jail, and… — Zach Bryan (@zachlanebryan) September 8, 2023

“Today I had an incident with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Emotions got the best of me and I was out of line in the things I said,” Bryan explained on Twitter. “I support law enforcement as much as anyone can, I was just frustrated in the moment, it was unlike me and I apologize. They brought me to jail, and there is a mug shot of me floating around. Prayers we can all move on from this and prayers people know I’m just trying the best I can, I love you guys and I am truly sorry to the officers.”

As rumors began to swirl over the specific charges of “obstruction of investigation,” Bryan made a video to help clear the air to his fans.

“I was an idiot today. And my decisions did not reflect who I was as a person. And I just want to make that clear. And I should have been smarter about it,” Bryan said.

The singer explained that he was originally pulled over for speeding earlier this week, where a police officer put him in handcuffs after Bryan refused to give him his address. After a brief back and forth, Bryan complied and was released with a warning.

On Thursday, as Bryan was road-tripping to Boston, his security guard who was following in another vehicle was pulled over. Bryan said the trouble with the troopers began when he looped around and pulled up behind the officer’s car and the security guard’s vehicle.

“10 to 15 minutes goes by and I get out of the car. I’m like, man, what is taking so long? And I was going to smoke a cigarette. The cop comes up to me and he’s like, ‘Sir, get back in your vehicle.’ And I’m like, I’m not the one getting pulled over,” Bryan said. The officer warned Bryan that he would take him to jail if he continued to be difficult.

“I just didn’t help my situation at all. I felt like a child. It was ridiculous,” Bryan said. The officers eventually arrested him and he was transported to the county jail where he was officially booked. Bryan stayed in a cell for some time before he was able to leave.

“The cop and me eventually shook hands. I ended up apologizing online because I realized that my actions didn’t reflect what I was as a person,” Bryan explained. “I was just an idiot and I’ll take the fall for it. I’m a grown man and I shouldn’t have behaved like that and it won’t happen again.”

Bryan specified that there are legal issues he will have to deal with as a result of the arrest when he returns home to Oklahoma.

Watch above via Zach Bryan on Instagram.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com