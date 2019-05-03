comScore

Charter Jet Skids Off Runway, Lands in Water Near NAS Jacksonville

By Tamar AuberMay 3rd, 2019, 11:19 pm

A charter jet with a reported 142 people on board went down into the St. Johns River near a naval base in Jacksonville on Friday.

The Sheriff’s Department tweeted out photos from the scene. There are thankfully no reported fatalities and all persons on board are accounted for at this time.

The Jacksonville mayor also tweeted out rescue was on the way.

A spokesman from the Naval Air Station Jacksonville told CNN the plane slid off the runway while trying to land.

There are also reports the plane was a charter transport traveling from Guantanamo Bay.

This is a developing story

