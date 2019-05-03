Charter Jet Skids Off Runway, Lands in Water Near NAS Jacksonville

A charter jet with a reported 142 people on board went down into the St. Johns River near a naval base in Jacksonville on Friday.

The Sheriff’s Department tweeted out photos from the scene. There are thankfully no reported fatalities and all persons on board are accounted for at this time.

#JSO Marine Unit was called to assist @NASJax_ in reference to a commercial airplane in shallow water. The plane was not submerged. Every person is alive and accounted for. pic.twitter.com/4n1Fyu5nTS — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) May 4, 2019

The Jacksonville mayor also tweeted out rescue was on the way.

We have a commercial plane down on the river. I’ve been briefed by our Fire and Rescue. They are on the scene. While they work please pray. — Lenny Curry (@lennycurry) May 4, 2019

A spokesman from the Naval Air Station Jacksonville told CNN the plane slid off the runway while trying to land.

There are also reports the plane was a charter transport traveling from Guantanamo Bay.

