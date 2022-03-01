The coach of the Premier League’s Chelsea F.C. told reporters on Tuesday to stop asking him questions about the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Russia first invaded the country last Thursday, and thousands are reported dead or wounded. U.S. and European Union sanctions are targeting Russia and its wealthy elite.

Among the elite is Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, who owns the London-based team, and is a close confidant of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who once made him governor of a remote Russian region.

Amid his country’s aggression in eastern Europe, Abramovich has granted “stewardship” of the team over to trustees of the team’s charitable foundation.

CNN reported:

Abramovich made the announcement in the days after Russia’s invaded Ukraine to protect the club’s reputation, a source close to the club told CNN. “I have always taken decisions with the Club’s best interest at heart. I remain committed to these values. That is why I am today giving trustees of Chelsea’s charitable Foundation the stewardship and care of Chelsea FC. I believe … they are in the best position to look after the interests of the Club, players, staff, and fans,” Abramovich wrote in a statement released on Saturday.

Naturally, with the team being owned by a Russian billionaire amid a conflict that is sure to affect global and European policy for decades, reporters have had questions.

Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel is tired of hearing them.

Tuchel was addressing reporters ahead of his team’s FA Cup match against Luton Town F.C. on Tuesday. ESPN reported he lost his temper.

🗣️ “So even to talk about it I feel bad because I’m very privileged.” Thomas Tuchel after being asked about Roman Abramovich and the war in Ukraine pic.twitter.com/8iR4jfjHcA — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 1, 2022

“How often do I need to say it? It’s horrible, of course, it’s horrible, there cannot be any other opinion about it,” Tuchel said. “Everybody in Europe has some noise in [their] head that nobody likes. Maybe it’s the same for you, but you still try to do your job as good as possible and it’s the same for us.”

Tuchel then shared a clear message after a reporter asked him about “the horrors of war.”

“No, listen, listen listen you have to stop. I’m not a politician, you have to stop, honestly,” Tuchel said. “I can only repeat it, and I even feel bad to repeat it, because I never experienced war… I have no answers for you.”

Tuchel concluded the most his team can do is “distract” fans from the conflict.

