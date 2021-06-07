Cher went after Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema Monday for their opposition to killing the filibuster.

However, the tweet named Manchin and Kirsten Gillibrand instead.

Cher called them “Fake Democrats” and said, “Joe Manchin & Kirsten

Gillibrand Aren’t Democrats They’re TRAITORS.If There Is Any Way 4 NEW YORKERS 2 KICK HER OUT OF SENATE They Must Try Be4 She Hands Our Country 2 trump & His Criminals.”

The tweet was up for several hours before Cher took it down and apologized.

“I Must Offer My Deepest Apologies To NEW YORK SENATOR KIRSTEN GILLIBRAND,” she tweeted. “When I Wrote txt I Made Grave Error Of Confusing Her With Senator Kyrsten Sinema.Again My Most Sincere Apologies To SENATOR GILLIBRAND, & PPL Of NEW YORK.”

Manchin penned an op-ed opposing the For the People Act, voting rights legislation Democrats want to pass, and reaffirmed his opposition to killing the filibuster. Sinema has similarly defended keeping the filibuster.

