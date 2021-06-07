comScore Cher Apologizes for Mixing Up Gillibrand and Sinema
Cher Apologizes for Mixing Up Kyrsten Sinema and Kirsten Gillibrand in Tweet Attacking ‘Fake Democrats’ as ‘TRAITORS’

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 24: Singer/actress Cher campaigns for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris at an early vote rally at a residential shopping center on October 24, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. In-person early voting for the general election in the battleground state began on October 17 and continues through October 30. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Cher went after Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema Monday for their opposition to killing the filibuster.

However, the tweet named Manchin and Kirsten Gillibrand instead.

Cher called them “Fake Democrats” and said, “Joe Manchin & Kirsten
Gillibrand Aren’t Democrats They’re TRAITORS.If There Is Any Way 4 NEW YORKERS 2 KICK HER OUT OF SENATE They Must Try Be4 She Hands Our Country 2 trump & His Criminals.”

The tweet was up for several hours before Cher took it down and apologized.

“I Must Offer My Deepest Apologies To NEW YORK SENATOR KIRSTEN GILLIBRAND,” she tweeted. “When I Wrote txt I Made Grave Error Of Confusing Her With Senator Kyrsten Sinema.Again My Most Sincere Apologies To SENATOR GILLIBRAND, & PPL Of NEW YORK.”

Manchin penned an op-ed opposing the For the People Act, voting rights legislation Democrats want to pass, and reaffirmed his opposition to killing the filibuster. Sinema has similarly defended keeping the filibuster.

