Even though his parents were among the first major celebrities known to have tested positive for the coronavirus, Chet Hanks went on an anti-vaccine tangent this week in which he downplayed the deadly pandemic.

Hanks, the son of actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, uploaded a video of himself to Instagram on Monday that begins with a seemingly pro-vaccine message. Hanks speaks about the rising Covid case numbers around the country and says it’s “really important” for people to get the vaccine…but then he takes a dramatic left turn:

Sike, bitch! If it ain’t broke don’t fix it. I ain’t never had Covid. You ain’t stickin’ me with that motherf*ckin’ needle. It’s the motherf*ckin’ flu. Get over it, okay? If you’re sick, stay inside. Why we working around y’all? If you’re in danger, stay your ass inside. I’m tired of wearing a motherf*ckin’ mask.

Hanks’ comments come about a year after both of parents tested positive for Covid, and they were treated and quarantined for the virus in Australia. Wilson and Hanks volunteered to donate blood for Covid research after their recovery, and Wilson posted a message of thankfulness back in March to mark the one year anniversary of her diagnosis.

