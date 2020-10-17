On Friday night, Senator David Perdue (R- GA) was slammed for mocking the pronunciation of Kamala Harris’ name at a rally for President Donald Trump.

“The most insidious thing that Chuck Schumer and Joe Biden are trying to perpetrate, and Bernie and Elizzbeth and Kamala — Kah-ma-la or Kah-mah-la or Kamalamalamala, I don’t know…” he said at the rally.

The Perdue campaign said in a statement provided to Mediaite, “Senator Perdue simply mispronounced Senator Harris’ name, and he didn’t mean anything by it. He was making an argument against the radical socialist agenda that she and her endorsed candidate Jon Ossoff are pushing, which includes the Green New Deal, Medicare-for-all, raising taxes, and holding up COVID relief for the people of Georgia.”

Amid the growing uproar at the Georgia senator, some Twitter users misdirected their outrage at the Perdue Chicken company, and as Politico’s Dave Brown noticed, an employee named Eliza has spent a few hours scrambling to clarify they are not affiliated with the senator:

Hi there, I can assure you that David Perdue has no affiliation with our Perdue Brand. ~Eliza — Perdue Chicken (@PerdueChicken) October 17, 2020

Hi there, I can assure you that David Perdue has no affiliation with the Perdue Brand. ~Eliza — Perdue Chicken (@PerdueChicken) October 17, 2020

Hi there, I can assure you that David Perdue does not have any affiliation with our Perdue brand. ~Eliza — Perdue Chicken (@PerdueChicken) October 17, 2020

Hi there, Peter. David Perdue has no affiliation with the Perdue brand. ~Eliza — Perdue Chicken (@PerdueChicken) October 17, 2020

Hi there, Karla. I can assure you that David Perdue has no affiliation with the Perdue brand. ~Eliza — Perdue Chicken (@PerdueChicken) October 17, 2020

Hi there, Ray. I can assure you that Davis Perdue does not have any affiliation with our Perdue brand. ~Eliza — Perdue Chicken (@PerdueChicken) October 17, 2020

Hi there, I can assure you that David Perdue does not have any affiliation with our Perdue Brand. ~Eliza — Perdue Chicken (@PerdueChicken) October 17, 2020

Hi there, Charles. I can assure you that David Perdue does not have any affiliation with our Perdue Brand. ~Eliza — Perdue Chicken (@PerdueChicken) October 17, 2020

Hi there, No relation to the Perdue brand at all. I hope this helps. ~ Eliza — Perdue Chicken (@PerdueChicken) October 17, 2020

Hi there, Michael. I can assure you that David Perdue has no affiliation with the Perdue brand. ~Eliza — Perdue Chicken (@PerdueChicken) October 17, 2020

Hi there, I can assure you that David Perdue has no affiliation with the Perdue brand. ~Eliza — Perdue Chicken (@PerdueChicken) October 17, 2020

David Perdue has no affiliation with our Perdue brand. ~Eliza — Perdue Chicken (@PerdueChicken) October 17, 2020

Hi there, Julie. I can assure you that David Perdue has no affiliation with the Perdue brand. ~Eliza — Perdue Chicken (@PerdueChicken) October 17, 2020

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]