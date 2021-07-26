China Torches NBC for Olympics Graphic Showing Map of Country Without Taiwan and South China Sea

China is irate at NBC for showing what it labeled an “incomplete” map of the nation during its coverage of Friday night’s Opening Ceremonies at the 2021 Olympics.

In a statement put out by the Chinese consulate in New York Saturday (via Reuters), China blasted NBC for displaying a map of the country which did not include Taiwan or the South China Sea. The consulate said that the map “hurt the dignity and emotions of the Chinese people.”

“We urge NBC to recognize the serious nature of this problem and take measures to correct the error,” the consulate said.

China has made sweeping claims of the South China Sea, which have been rejected by an independent arbitration tribunal. The U.S. government officially supports the Philippines and other Southeast Asian coastal states in disputes over the territory.

The U.S., meanwhile, has maintained a policy of “strategic ambiguity” on Taiwan since the 1970s. The U.S. recognizes the government in Beijing as the only legitimate China, but continues to deal with self-governing Taiwan and defended it from invasion threats by China.

NBC Universal has not commented on the map. The network also spotlighted human rights issues in China during its coverage Friday.

“China under international scrutiny from human rights organizations, and some primarily western governments — mainly focused on its actions in Hong Kong, treatment of minority populations such as the Uighurs in the Xinjiang region,” Olympics host Savannah Guthrie said. “The U.S.-China relationship quite tense. The president [Joe Biden] has called China ‘our most serious competitor.'”

